Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Vistra

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vistra.

Looking at options history for Vistra (NYSE:VST) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $57,000 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $691,634.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $105.0 and $165.0 for Vistra, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vistra stands at 808.8, with a total volume reaching 695.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vistra, situated within the strike price corridor from $105.0 to $165.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vistra Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $15.9 $15.2 $15.45 $150.00 $69.5K 4.1K 78 VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/27/24 $23.6 $22.9 $23.04 $140.00 $68.5K 39 31 VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $59.2 $57.7 $58.24 $105.00 $58.2K 11 10 VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/27/24 $20.7 $19.1 $19.25 $145.00 $57.6K 64 30 VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/29/24 $11.4 $11.0 $11.4 $150.00 $51.3K 258 86

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the US Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vistra, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Vistra With a trading volume of 3,663,193, the price of VST is down by -3.59%, reaching $160.63. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 96 days from now. What The Experts Say On Vistra

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $147.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Vistra with a target price of $147.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Vistra, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.