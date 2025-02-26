Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Synopsys

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Synopsys.

Looking at options history for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $327,592 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,583,821.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $420.0 and $530.0 for Synopsys, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Synopsys options trades today is 249.0 with a total volume of 2,219.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Synopsys's big money trades within a strike price range of $420.0 to $530.0 over the last 30 days.

Synopsys Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNPS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $59.5 $56.1 $58.0 $420.00 $290.0K 93 50 SNPS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $45.5 $39.9 $42.5 $500.00 $212.5K 265 50 SNPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.1 $8.8 $8.8 $510.00 $184.8K 342 269 SNPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $38.4 $36.3 $36.3 $450.00 $163.3K 16 50 SNPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $25.8 $23.1 $23.1 $470.00 $138.6K 635 324

About Synopsys

Synopsys is a provider of electronic design automation software and intellectual property products. EDA software automates and aids in the chip design process, enhancing design accuracy, productivity, and complexity in a full-flow end-to-end solution. Synopsys' comprehensive portfolio is benefiting from a convergence of semiconductor companies moving up the stack of technologies toward systems-like companies, and systems companies moving down-stack toward in-house chip design. The resulting expansion in EDA customers alongside secular digitalization of various end markets benefits EDA vendors like Synopsys.

In light of the recent options history for Synopsys, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Synopsys With a volume of 815,436, the price of SNPS is up 2.49% at $469.34. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days. What The Experts Say On Synopsys

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $625.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Synopsys, maintaining a target price of $590. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Synopsys with a target price of $660.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Synopsys with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.