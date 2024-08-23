Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Robinhood Markets

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HOOD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Robinhood Markets.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $239,026, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $123,682.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $18.5 to $30.0 for Robinhood Markets over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Robinhood Markets's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Robinhood Markets's whale trades within a strike price range from $18.5 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.3 $3.25 $3.25 $21.00 $97.5K 304 300 HOOD PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $9.9 $9.8 $9.8 $30.00 $58.8K 225 60 HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.45 $11.3 $11.3 $30.00 $56.5K 1.3K 50 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/23/24 $1.68 $1.66 $1.68 $18.50 $33.4K 861 201 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.35 $3.25 $3.26 $20.00 $32.5K 59.3K 147

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Robinhood Markets, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Robinhood Markets Currently trading with a volume of 3,859,163, the HOOD's price is up by 3.29%, now at $20.55. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 74 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Robinhood Markets

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $22.4.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Underweight rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $17. In a positive move, an analyst from Piper Sandler has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $23. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $32. An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $19. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $21.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

