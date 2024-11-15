Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Leidos Holdings

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in LDOS usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 8 options transactions for Leidos Holdings. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 50% being bullish and 50% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 7 are puts, valued at $974,530, and there was a single call, worth $29,500.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $130.0 to $170.0 for Leidos Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Leidos Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Leidos Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $130.0 to $170.0, over the past month.

Leidos Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LDOS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.4 $4.8 $5.4 $155.00 $346.1K 0 1.0K LDOS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $8.4 $7.0 $8.4 $130.00 $168.0K 1.5K 77 LDOS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.7 $11.9 $11.9 $165.00 $148.7K 127 133 LDOS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.5 $5.2 $5.2 $155.00 $111.9K 0 232 LDOS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.1 $5.8 $7.6 $160.00 $96.5K 202 289

About Leidos Holdings

Leidos Holdings Inc is a technology, engineering, and science company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets, both domestically and internationally. Company customer includes the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD"), the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ("DHS"), the Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA"), the Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA"), and many other U.S. civilian, state and local government agencies, etc. The company is engaged in three reportable segments; Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. Defense Solutions provides technologically latest services, solutions, and products to a broad customer base. It generates key revenue from Defense Solutions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Leidos Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Leidos Holdings Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,765,461, the LDOS's price is down by -5.9%, now at $158.06. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 88 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Leidos Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $212.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Leidos Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Leidos Holdings with a target price of $210. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Leidos Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $230. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Leidos Holdings, maintaining a target price of $218. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Leidos Holdings, maintaining a target price of $205.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Leidos Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.