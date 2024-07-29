Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Exxon Mobil

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Exxon Mobil.

Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $276,530 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $546,757.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $130.0 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Exxon Mobil stands at 4455.29, with a total volume reaching 12,324.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Exxon Mobil, situated within the strike price corridor from $95.0 to $130.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $2.71 $2.7 $2.71 $116.00 $114.0K 105 432 XOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.5 $3.45 $3.45 $115.00 $69.0K 10.9K 279 XOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.35 $3.3 $3.3 $115.00 $66.0K 10.9K 927 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $17.5 $16.75 $17.5 $115.00 $52.5K 2.4K 30 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.91 $1.9 $1.91 $130.00 $48.7K 3.3K 265

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Exxon Mobil, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Exxon Mobil With a trading volume of 5,055,839, the price of XOM is down by -0.97%, reaching $116.19. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 4 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Exxon Mobil with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

