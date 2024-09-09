Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Danaher

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Danaher. Our analysis of options history for Danaher (NYSE:DHR) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $246,114, and 7 were calls, valued at $330,370.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $95.0 to $290.0 for Danaher over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Danaher's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Danaher's significant trades, within a strike price range of $95.0 to $290.0, over the past month.

Danaher 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $182.8 $179.2 $179.2 $95.00 $89.6K 580 11 DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $139.9 $137.0 $138.5 $135.00 $55.4K 144 10 DHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $17.9 $17.5 $17.58 $280.00 $52.7K 769 85 DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $18.3 $17.8 $18.14 $280.00 $49.0K 769 55 DHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $17.8 $17.5 $17.51 $280.00 $43.7K 769 110

About Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divesititure of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Danaher, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Danaher's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 661,435, the price of DHR is up by 1.69%, reaching $270.69. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 43 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Danaher

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $290.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $280. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

