Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Costco Wholesale

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in COST often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Costco Wholesale. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 45% bullish and 36% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $31,800, and 10 calls, totaling $521,464.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $565.0 and $1005.0 for Costco Wholesale, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Costco Wholesale's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Costco Wholesale's significant trades, within a strike price range of $565.0 to $1005.0, over the past month.

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $412.15 $405.0 $407.0 $565.00 $81.4K 211 2 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $76.95 $74.6 $76.0 $900.00 $76.0K 1.7K 12 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $186.15 $186.15 $186.15 $860.00 $74.4K 202 4 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $64.4 $63.15 $63.15 $1005.00 $56.8K 408 9 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $82.5 $77.0 $77.0 $1000.00 $53.9K 59 0

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and boasts over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 270 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Costco Wholesale, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Costco Wholesale's Current Market Status With a volume of 263,310, the price of COST is down -0.27% at $968.91. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Costco Wholesale

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1025.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1075. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1000. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $1000.

