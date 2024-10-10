Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Costco Wholesale

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Costco Wholesale. Our analysis of options history for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 19% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $485,591, and 16 were calls, valued at $1,261,376.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $665.0 to $945.0 for Costco Wholesale during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Costco Wholesale options trades today is 374.23 with a total volume of 1,655.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Costco Wholesale's big money trades within a strike price range of $665.0 to $945.0 over the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $138.9 $136.5 $137.56 $865.00 $414.0K 248 30 COST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $64.95 $62.45 $62.89 $850.00 $251.8K 269 141 COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $42.25 $41.8 $42.25 $880.00 $88.7K 65 25 COST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $22.15 $21.75 $21.75 $865.00 $82.5K 399 76 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $7.95 $7.45 $7.5 $905.00 $75.0K 503 229

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and enjoys over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 270 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Current Position of Costco Wholesale Currently trading with a volume of 631,802, the COST's price is down by -1.32%, now at $897.12. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days. What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $932.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from BMO Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $980. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $980. * An analyst from Melius Research has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $950. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Roth MKM keeps a Neutral rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $755. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $995.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Costco Wholesale with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.