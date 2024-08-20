Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Costco Wholesale

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $254,877 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $171,600.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $825.0 to $1140.0 for Costco Wholesale during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Costco Wholesale stands at 493.33, with a total volume reaching 322.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Costco Wholesale, situated within the strike price corridor from $825.0 to $1140.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $23.4 $22.55 $23.0 $825.00 $177.1K 800 77 COST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $8.9 $8.3 $8.52 $870.00 $51.2K 83 31 COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $6.25 $6.0 $6.0 $875.00 $49.2K 546 31 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $41.3 $40.05 $40.87 $900.00 $40.8K 1.2K 10 COST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/23/24 $6.55 $5.95 $6.23 $875.00 $31.1K 546 180

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and enjoys over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 270 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Costco Wholesale, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Costco Wholesale Trading volume stands at 95,728, with COST's price up by 0.21%, positioned at $874.21. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 37 days. Expert Opinions on Costco Wholesale

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $928.4.

An analyst from Gordon Haskett has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $925. An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $925. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $915. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $950. An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $927.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Costco Wholesale options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.