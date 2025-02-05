Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Core Scientific

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CORZ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Core Scientific.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,432, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $729,450.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $17.0 for Core Scientific, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Core Scientific's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Core Scientific's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $17.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Core Scientific 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.79 $1.78 $1.78 $13.00 $156.9K 21.1K 1.0K CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $6.6 $5.9 $5.9 $10.00 $97.8K 2.8K 385 CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.56 $2.45 $2.45 $17.00 $83.3K 1.8K 1.0K CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.4 $2.39 $2.4 $17.00 $76.3K 1.8K 447 CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.5 $10.00 $50.4K 3.0K 413

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in Blockchain and AI Infrastructure, Digital Asset Self-Mining, Premium Hosting, Blockchain Technology, and Artificial Intelligence related services. The business operates in two segments being; Equipment Sales and Hosting which consists of blockchain infrastructure, third-party hosting business and equipment sales to customers. Mining segment consists of digital asset mining for its account. The blockchain business generates revenue from the sale of consumption-based contracts and by providing hosting services. The digital asset mining segment earns revenue from operating a firm's owned computer equipment as part of a pool of users that process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks. In exchange, it receives digital currency assets.

Current Position of Core Scientific With a trading volume of 3,231,421, the price of CORZ is up by 5.45%, reaching $12.88. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Core Scientific

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $21.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $18. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Craig-Hallum lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $24.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

