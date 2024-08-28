Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in B. Riley Financial

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RILY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for B. Riley Financial.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,399,075, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $106,040.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2.5 to $12.5 for B. Riley Financial during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of B. Riley Financial stands at 1652.67, with a total volume reaching 4,839.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in B. Riley Financial, situated within the strike price corridor from $2.5 to $12.5, throughout the last 30 days.

B. Riley Financial 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RILY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.9 $8.3 $8.7 $12.50 $435.0K 333 0 RILY PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $8.7 $8.2 $8.6 $12.50 $430.0K 20 501 RILY PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $6.7 $6.0 $6.7 $10.00 $335.0K 13 500 RILY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $1.45 $1.4 $1.4 $6.00 $135.3K 8.1K 1.0K RILY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.05 $0.9 $1.05 $5.50 $78.5K 1.0K 1.0K

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Inc is a diversified financial services company. The company through its subsidiaries offers investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high-net-worth clients and also asset disposition, valuation and appraisal, and capital advisory services to retail, wholesale, institutional, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors, and professional services firms in United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides internet access and subscription services. The reportable operating segments of the company include Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications segment, and Consumer products segment.

B. Riley Financial's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,581,400, the price of RILY is down -5.57% at $5.43. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

