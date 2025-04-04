Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in APA

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on APA.

Looking at options history for APA (NASDAQ:APA) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $634,367 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $182,652.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $12.5 to $27.5 for APA during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for APA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of APA's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.5 to $27.5 in the last 30 days.

APA Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $6.95 $6.45 $6.94 $20.00 $343.7K 1.1K 497 APA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.9 $2.45 $2.68 $15.00 $140.6K 586 0 APA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/11/25 $4.15 $4.05 $4.12 $19.50 $82.4K 326 202 APA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/04/25 $3.7 $3.3 $3.57 $19.00 $71.4K 333 226 APA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.7 $3.0 $3.1 $17.50 $49.6K 3.9K 458

About APA

APA Corp is an independent exploration and production company. It develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The Company's business has oil and gas operations in three geographic areas: the United States (U.S.), Egypt, and offshore the U.K. in the North Sea (North Sea). APA also has active development, exploration, and appraisal operations ongoing in Suriname, as well as exploration interests in Uruguay, Alaska, and other international locations.

Having examined the options trading patterns of APA, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

APA's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 5,499,296, the price of APA is down by -13.75%, reaching $15.3.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 26 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About APA

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $24.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for APA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

