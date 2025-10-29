Unlocking Q3 Potential of Kellanova (K): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Kellanova (K) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share, indicating a decline of 3.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.25 billion, representing an increase of 0.5% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Kellanova metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Latin America' should come in at $318.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Europe' at $671.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- North America' of $1.62 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- AMEA' will reach $649.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales - Consolidated - price / mix impact - YoY change' stands at 1.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.0% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales - Europe - Price / mix impact - YoY change' will reach 0.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.0% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales - Europe - Forex impact - YoY change' should arrive at 5.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales - Latin America - Volume impact - YoY change' to reach -1.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.6%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales - AMEA - Price / mix impact - YoY change' to come in at 2.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 21.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Reported growth - Europe' will likely reach 1.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Profit / (loss)- Latin America' reaching $32.78 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $31.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Profit / (loss)- Europe' will reach $110.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $106.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Kellanova shares have witnessed a change of +1.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), K is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

