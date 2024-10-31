Unlocking Q3 Potential of Expeditors International (EXPD): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Expeditors International (EXPD) will report quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 14.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.37 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Expeditors International metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Airfreight services' should arrive at $805.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Ocean freight and ocean services' to reach $626.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- Ocean freight and ocean services' will reach $181.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenues- Airfreight services' at $214.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues- Customs brokerage and other services' reaching $415.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Customs brokerage and other services' stands at $935.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Expeditors International here>>>



Over the past month, Expeditors International shares have recorded returns of -4.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EXPD will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.