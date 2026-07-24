Unlocking Q2 Potential of Ventas (VTR): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Ventas (VTR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.67 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ventas metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Interest and other income' will reach $1.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -68%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' will reach $1.29 billion. The estimate points to a change of +24.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Income from loans and investments' should arrive at $4.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Rental income- Outpatient medical & research portfolio' to reach $230.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Rental income- Triple-net leased properties' of $124.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of -18.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Rental income' stands at $354.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'NOI- Senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP)' will likely reach $381.35 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $286.41 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'NOI- Triple-net leased properties (NNN)' to come in at $121.48 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $148.74 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'NOI- Outpatient medical & research portfolio (OM&R)' reaching $152.09 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $146.49 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $377.40 million.

Over the past month, Ventas shares have recorded returns of +12% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VTR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Ventas, Inc. (VTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.