Unlocking Q2 Potential of Prudential (PRU): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Prudential (PRU) to post quarterly earnings of $3.42 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 4.5%. Revenues are expected to be $14.15 billion, up 4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Prudential metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Revenues- Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) basis- Premiums' of $6.70 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenues- Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) basis- Net investment income' at $4.93 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Revenues- Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) basis- Policy charges and fee income' will likely reach $1.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Corporate and Other' should arrive at $47.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses- Retirement Strategies' will reach $4.52 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -6.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Revenues- Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) basis- Asset management fees, commissions and other income' will reach $1.46 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenues- PGIM- Other related revenues' to come in at $95.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total Revenues- International Businesses' to reach $4.34 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Institutional customers - Third Party' reaching 657.86 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 647.60 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Total' should come in at 1476.85 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1440.70 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Affiliated' will reach 545.92 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 536.40 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Retail customers - Third Party' stands at 273.07 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 256.70 billion.

Prudential shares have witnessed a change of +8.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PRU is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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