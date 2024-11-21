Universal Technical price target raised to $24 from $20 at Northland

Northland analyst Mike Grondahl raised the firm’s price target on Universal Technical (UTI) to $24 from $20 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s fourth quarter featured “solid execution across the board with increased guidance for FY25, continued momentum, and several growth initiatives underway,” the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

