Universal Technical price target raised to $24 from $20 at Northland

Northland analyst Mike Grondahl raised the firm’s price target on Universal Technical (UTI) to $24 from $20 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s fourth quarter featured “solid execution across the board with increased guidance for FY25, continued momentum, and several growth initiatives underway,” the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.