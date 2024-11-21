News & Insights

Stocks

Universal Technical price target raised to $22 from $19 at Lake Street

November 21, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Lake Street analyst Eric Martinuzzi raised the firm’s price target on Universal Technical (UTI) to $22 from $19 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. While “too soon to read through any direct benefit from the recent election results,” the firm said it liked the company’s view that there is likely to be a more-level regulatory playing field between for-profit and not for profit providers of skilled collar education and believes a favorable political backdrop is “yet another reason to believe shares can continue to outperform,” noting that it also raised it estimates following the Q4 report.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UTI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UTI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.