Universal Technical price target raised to $22 from $19 at Lake Street

Lake Street analyst Eric Martinuzzi raised the firm’s price target on Universal Technical (UTI) to $22 from $19 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. While “too soon to read through any direct benefit from the recent election results,” the firm said it liked the company’s view that there is likely to be a more-level regulatory playing field between for-profit and not for profit providers of skilled collar education and believes a favorable political backdrop is “yet another reason to believe shares can continue to outperform,” noting that it also raised it estimates following the Q4 report.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on UTI:
- Universal Technical Institute Reports Strong FY 2024 Growth
- Universal Technical Institute Reports Strong Fiscal 2024 Performance
- Universal Technical reports Q4 EPS 34c vs. 10c last year
- Universal Technical sees FY25 EPS 93c-$1.01, consensus 94c
- Universal Technical price target raised to $25 from $22 at B. Riley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.