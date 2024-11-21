Universal Technical price target raised to $22 from $19 at Lake Street

Lake Street analyst Eric Martinuzzi raised the firm’s price target on Universal Technical (UTI) to $22 from $19 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. While “too soon to read through any direct benefit from the recent election results,” the firm said it liked the company’s view that there is likely to be a more-level regulatory playing field between for-profit and not for profit providers of skilled collar education and believes a favorable political backdrop is “yet another reason to believe shares can continue to outperform,” noting that it also raised it estimates following the Q4 report.

