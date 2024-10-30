News & Insights

Stocks

Universal Store Achieves Record Financial Results Amid Market Challenges

October 30, 2024 — 12:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Universal Store Holdings Ltd. (AU:UNI) has released an update.

Universal Store Holdings Ltd (ASX: UNI) reports a record financial performance with a 9.7% revenue increase to $289 million, despite challenging market conditions. The company saw an 18% rise in underlying profit after tax, reaching $30.2 million, driven by strong sales growth and effective cost management. The Board declared a significant 61% increase in dividends, reflecting its commitment to delivering shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:UNI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.