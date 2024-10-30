Universal Store Achieves Record Financial Results Amid Market Challenges

Universal Store Holdings Ltd. (AU:UNI) has released an update.

Universal Store Holdings Ltd (ASX: UNI) reports a record financial performance with a 9.7% revenue increase to $289 million, despite challenging market conditions. The company saw an 18% rise in underlying profit after tax, reaching $30.2 million, driven by strong sales growth and effective cost management. The Board declared a significant 61% increase in dividends, reflecting its commitment to delivering shareholder value.

