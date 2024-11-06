Universal Insurance Holdings Announces Dividend Payout

An announcement from Universal Insurance Holdings ( (UVE) ) is now available.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has announced a significant dividend payout, combining a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 and a special dividend of $0.13, totaling $0.29 per share. This brings the total dividends for 2024 to $0.77 per share, appealing to investors interested in robust returns in the insurance sector. The dividends are payable on December 13, 2024, for shareholders recorded by December 6, 2024.

For an in-depth examination of UVE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.