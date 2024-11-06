News & Insights

Universal Insurance Holdings Announces Dividend Payout

November 06, 2024 — 05:03 pm EST

An announcement from Universal Insurance Holdings ( (UVE) ) is now available.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has announced a significant dividend payout, combining a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 and a special dividend of $0.13, totaling $0.29 per share. This brings the total dividends for 2024 to $0.77 per share, appealing to investors interested in robust returns in the insurance sector. The dividends are payable on December 13, 2024, for shareholders recorded by December 6, 2024.

