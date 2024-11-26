News & Insights

Universal Ibogaine to Sell Belize Property for Funding

November 26, 2024 — 08:14 am EST

Universal Ibogaine Inc (TSE:IBO) has released an update.

Universal Ibogaine Inc. has received a $300,000 offer for its non-core 20-acre island property in Belize, which it plans to sell to focus on its addiction treatment initiatives in Canada. The company aims to use the proceeds from the sale to complete its financial audit and remedy a filing deficiency to lift a Management Cease Trade Order.

