Universal Corporation receives noncompliance notice from NYSE

Universal Corporation (UVV) announced that, as expected, on November 19, it received a notice from the NYSE that the company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30 with the SEC prior to November 18, the end of the extension period provided by Rule 12b-25 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

