Is Universal a Better Value for Travelers Than Disney Right Now?

Vacationers often talk about the high prices for a Disney World vacation. But neighboring Universal Orlando Resort isn’t exactly low-cost, either. With the addition of Epic Universe, the third theme park within the complex, Universal delivers more value than ever before.

But how does it stack up against Walt Disney World Resort?

Ticket Pricing, Hotels and Deals

Both resorts frequently offer deals on tickets, so the price you pay depends on when you book. ParkProdigy.com estimated the average three-day vacation for a family of four to Universal to cost roughly $3,555. That includes park tickets, hotel, and food. GOBankingRates.com recently estimated the average cost for a three-day trip to Disney World Resort to cost roughly $2,130.

Right now, Disney is offering some incredible deals, including three-day, three-park tickets for adults starting at $89 per day and 50% off for kids. This offer does not include Magic Kingdom, the flagship park of the resort. If you stay on-site at a Disney hotel, you can access the water park for free the day you check in.

Right now, a three-day, three-park ticket, which can include one day at the new Epic Universe, starts at $117 for adults. If you want a four-park pass with the ability to move between Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and the Volcano Bay waterpark, with a separate day devoted to Epic Universe, tickets start at $150 per day.

Universal’s “value” level resorts start at around $100 per night, with luxury hotels like the Hard Rock and Loew’s Portofino Bay costing $900 per night or more depending on the time of year, according to OrlandoInformer.com.

Disney’s All-Star “value” resorts are slightly higher, with listings starting at $157 per night on the Disney website.

Express Passes vs. Lightning Lanes

Both Disney and Universal offer their version of “fast passes” — Express Pass for Universal and Lightning Lanes for Disney. Express Passes for Universal start at $120, except for the new Epic Universe, which start at $130, according to TheParkProdigy.com. Some Universal Resort hotels offer Express Passes to guests as part of the deal, along with early entry.

Disney’s Lightning Lane pricing is a bit more complicated, since you can pay per ride or buy passes for multiple rides. Prices can range from $15 per person for a Single Pass up to $449 at peak times for the Premier Pass, according to TheParkProdigy.com.

The Parks

Disney World Resort in Orlando features four theme parks and two water parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom, as well as the Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach waterparks.

Universal Resort has three theme parks: Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and the new Epic Universe, plus the Volcano Bay waterpark.

Both parks offer a mix of family-friendly rides and entertainment, character dining experiences, and world-class roller coasters.

Which Orlando Theme Park Delivers More Value?

Universal tickets, hotels, and fast passes tend to be slightly less expensive, in general — although Disney’s current deals bring ticket prices down substantially, especially for kids.

For the money, Disney offers a ton of value, with more parks, and free entry into two water parks for hotel guests. If you can plan your trip during off-peak times, you might be able to avoid the hefty investment in Lightning Lanes. Staying on-site to access the parks earlier than guests who aren’t staying at a Disney resort may also allow you to squeeze more fun, and less waiting, into your trip.

Similarly, staying on-site at Universal Resorts can give you access to Express Passes, early entry and other perks, leading to cost savings and a better overall experience.

Answering the question of which Orlando theme park provides more value depends on your family’s interests and passions, since prices are comparable and depend on your choice of hotel, meals, and perks like fast passes or character dining experiences.

