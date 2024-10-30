Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

Unity Software Inc. (U) ended the recent trading session at $20.70, demonstrating a -0.14% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

The company's stock has dropped by 3.98% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Unity Software Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 7, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.39, reflecting a 316.67% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $428.01 million, down 21.35% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.86 per share and a revenue of $1.76 billion, representing changes of -553.66% and -19.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Unity Software Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.