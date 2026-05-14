Unity Software (BIT:1USFT) Price Target Increased by 15.62% to 32.14

The average one-year price target for Unity Software (BIT:1USFT) has been revised to €32.14 / share. This is an increase of 15.62% from the prior estimate of €27.79 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €24.34 to a high of €48.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.14% from the latest reported closing price of €23.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 567 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unity Software. This is an decrease of 302 owner(s) or 34.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1USFT is 0.32%, an increase of 4.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.30% to 358,283K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 34,735K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 31,920K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,932K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1USFT by 27.57% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 18,588K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 15,557K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,486K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,214K shares , representing a decrease of 17.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1USFT by 6.10% over the last quarter.

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