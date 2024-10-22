News & Insights

Unity Enterprise Holdings Announces Major Acquisition Plan

October 22, 2024 — 11:09 am EDT

Unity Enterprise Holdings Limited (HK:2195) has released an update.

Unity Enterprise Holdings Limited is set to acquire a 100% equity interest in a target company for HK$45.7 million. The acquisition will be financed through the issuance of consideration shares and a promissory note, making the target company a wholly-owned subsidiary. This strategic move is classified as a major transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules, pending shareholder approval.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

