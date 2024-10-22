Unity Enterprise Holdings Announces Major Acquisition Plan

Unity Enterprise Holdings Limited (HK:2195) has released an update.

Unity Enterprise Holdings Limited is set to acquire a 100% equity interest in a target company for HK$45.7 million. The acquisition will be financed through the issuance of consideration shares and a promissory note, making the target company a wholly-owned subsidiary. This strategic move is classified as a major transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules, pending shareholder approval.

For further insights into HK:2195 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.