Unity Enterprise Delays Circular on Major Acquisition

Unity Enterprise Holdings Limited announced a delay in distributing the circular related to its major transaction involving the acquisition of a target company. The release of this circular, which includes important shareholder information, has been postponed to on or before December 2, 2024, due to the need for additional preparation time.

