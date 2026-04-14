UNITY BANCORP INC Reveals Increase In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - UNITY BANCORP INC (UNTY) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $14.29 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $11.60 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $45.18 million from $40.80 million last year.

UNITY BANCORP INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.29 Mln. vs. $11.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.40 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue: $45.18 Mln vs. $40.80 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.