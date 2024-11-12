UnitedHealth says ‘will vigorously defend against the DOJ’s overreaching’

Following today’s DOJ legal action aimed at blocking the proposed combination of UnitedHealth’s (UNH) Optum and Amedisys (AMED), Optum has issued the following statement: “The Amedisys combination with Optum would be pro-competitive and further innovation, leading to improved patient outcomes and greater access to quality care. We will vigorously defend against the DOJ’s overreaching interpretation of the antitrust laws.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UNH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.