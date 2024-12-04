UnitedHealth halts investor day after insurance CEO is fatally shot

UnitedHealth (UNH) halted its investor day after its Brian Thompson, the CEO of the company’s insurance division UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot. Thompson was shot in the chest outside the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan, where the company was hosting an investor day, a person familiar with the situation told Bloomberg. The New York Police Department confirmed the killing. Early reports suggest that the attack was targeted, this person said. Upon Thompson’s arrival, the alleged attacker was waiting for him and shot him from about 20 feet away before he fled on foot, Bloomberg notes. “We’re dealing with a very serious medical situation,” UnitedHealth Chief Executive Officer Andrew Witty said before halting the company’s investor day.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UNH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.