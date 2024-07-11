United Therapeutics (UTHR) Completes Enrolment in IPF Study

United Therapeutics UTHR announced full enrolment in the phase III TETON 2 study evaluating a nebulized version of Tyvaso (treprostinil) in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a scarring disease of the lungs.

The TETON 2 study is now enrolled with a total of 597 patients. Top-line data from this study is expected in second-half 2025.

The FDA has already approved Tyvaso as an inhalation solution (nebulized) and dry powder inhaler (DPI) for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The drug is currently the key revenue generator in UTHR’s portfolio of marketed drugs. The drug is yet to be approved by any regulatory authority worldwide for IPF indication.

The TETON 2 study is also the second late-stage study initiated by management for Tyvaso in IPF. It is a part of the broader TETON program evaluating Tyvaso as a treatment for IPF. The ongoing phase III TETON 1 study is evaluating nebulized Tyvaso in IPF indication. Enrolment in this study is currently ongoing.

Both the TETON 1 and TETON 2 studies are registrational late-stage studies that are parallel in design to each other. The only difference is that while the TETON 1 study is being conducted at sites located in the United States and Canada, the TETON 2 study is being conducted at sites outside these two countries.

Though the above studies evaluate a nebulized version of Tyvaso, management intends to seek label expansion for both nebulized and DPI formulations of the drug in IPF indication. The DPI version of Tyvaso requires less time to administer and is also more mobile and convenient than the nebulized version. In this regard, UTHR stated that it would be open to conducting ‘any FDA-required bridging studies.’

Per management, treatment with Tyvaso has demonstrated significant improvements in the rate of forced vital capacity (FVC), an established measure of lung function, in patients having an underlying etiology of IPF in previously conducted clinical studies. This also gives it an added advantage over the currently available IPF therapies — Boehringer Ingelheim’s Ofev and Roche’s Esbriet — both of which are only approved to slow the rate of disease progression.

If Tyvaso is approved in IPF indication, management expects the drug’s sales in IPF indication to outpace the drug’s sales in PAH indication.

Year to date, shares of United Therapeutics have surged 49.7% against the industry’s 7.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, United Therapeutics markets five drugs, out of which four of them target PAH indications. Sales of these four drugs constituted over 90% of the company’s total revenues in the first quarter. Apart from Tyvaso, the company’s PAH portfolio consists of Remodulin (injectable version), Orenitram (oral version), and Adcirca tablets.

A market leader in PAH indication, UTHR depends on its PAH drugs to generate revenue and drive growth. This remains a concern as the company has now started facing challenges in marketing its PAH drugs, half of which are suffering due to rising generic competition in the United States. Considering these factors, management started working on expanded indications for its marketed products.

Last October, management expanded the TETON program for a condition similar to IPF called progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF). A late-stage study (called TETON PPF) is currently ongoing, which is evaluating nebulized Tyvaso in PPF patients.

Apart from product revenues, United Therapeutics is also engaged in research and development efforts to increase the supply of transplantable organs and tissues through regenerative medicine and organ manufacturing.

