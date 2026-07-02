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United Therapeutics Buys Thymmune Therapeutics

July 02, 2026 — 06:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Thursday announced the acquisition of privately held Thymmune Therapeutics for up to $300 million.

The transaction includes $140 million in cash at closing.

Former Thymmune equityholders are also eligible to receive up to $160 million in earn-out payments upon the achievement of specified clinical and regulatory milestones through the end of 2031.

The company said the acquisition strengthens its regenerative medicine and transplant platform by expanding its capabilities in immunomodulatory therapies.

The acquisition adds Thymmune's preclinical regenerative thymic cell therapy platform to United Therapeutics' portfolio.

Thymmune's lead candidate, THY-100, is being developed for congenital athymia, a rare condition in which infants are born without a functional thymus.

On Wednesday, United Therapeutics Corp. closed trading 0.98% higher at $547.15 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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