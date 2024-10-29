United States Gasoline Fund Reports September 2024 Loss

United States Gasoline Fund LP ( (UGA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

The United States Gasoline Fund, LP reported a net loss of $5.63 million for September 2024, primarily due to realized trading losses on commodity futures. Despite this, the fund’s net asset value slightly increased to $96.54 million, driven by the addition of shares. These insights highlight the volatile nature of commodity investments, which can intrigue investors looking to understand the dynamics of such financial instruments.

