United Rentals Reports Record Q3 2024 Results and Growth

United Rentals announced record third-quarter results for 2024, with a total revenue of $3.992 billion and a net income of $708 million. The company reaffirmed the mid-points of its 2024 outlook and showcased strong growth driven by its construction and industrial markets. Despite a decrease in used equipment sales, their rental revenue hit a record $3.463 billion, bolstered by the Yak acquisition. CEO Matthew Flannery emphasized the company’s commitment to safety, productivity, and sustainability, while focusing on long-term shareholder value through profitable growth and strategic capital allocation.

