United Parks & Resorts price target lowered to $67 from $71 at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered the firm’s price target on United Parks & Resorts to $67 from $71 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported Q3 results that came in below expectations due to the impact of multiple hurricanes during the quarter, but demonstrated sustained consumer demand strength when weather normalized along with continued gains in spending, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PRKS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.