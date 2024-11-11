United Overseas Australia Director Increases Shareholdings

United Overseas Australia Ltd (AU:UOS) has released an update.
United Overseas Australia Ltd has announced a significant increase in the shareholdings of its director, Kong Chong Soon, who acquired over 11 million ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan. This move increases his total holdings to more than 1.22 billion shares, reflecting a strategic financial maneuver by the director.
