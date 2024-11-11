News & Insights

Stocks

United Overseas Australia Director Increases Shareholdings

November 11, 2024 — 10:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

United Overseas Australia Ltd (AU:UOS) has released an update.

United Overseas Australia Ltd has announced a significant increase in the shareholdings of its director, Kong Chong Soon, who acquired over 11 million ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan. This move increases his total holdings to more than 1.22 billion shares, reflecting a strategic financial maneuver by the director.

For further insights into AU:UOS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.