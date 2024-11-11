United Overseas Australia Director Increases Shareholdings

United Overseas Australia Ltd (AU:UOS) has released an update.

United Overseas Australia Ltd has announced a significant increase in the shareholdings of its director, Kong Chong Soon, who acquired over 11 million ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan. This move increases his total holdings to more than 1.22 billion shares, reflecting a strategic financial maneuver by the director.

For further insights into AU:UOS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.