United Oil & Gas Plc Exits Egypt to Focus on Core Projects

October 31, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

United Oil & Gas Plc (GB:UOG) has released an update.

United Oil & Gas Plc has successfully completed its withdrawal from the Abu Sennan concession in Egypt, enabling the company to focus on its core projects in Jamaica and the UK. The resolution of outstanding financial matters will result in a net receivable of approximately USD $620,000. This move allows United to concentrate on growth opportunities and advancing its Jamaican exploration program.

