United Natural's Secret Sauce: Why UNFI Stock is Poised for Growth

United Natural Foods Inc. UNFI is undergoing a major transformation aimed at improving its margins and cash flow. The company's strategic initiatives include optimizing its network, reducing capital expenditures, cutting costs and lowering net working capital. By focusing on these areas, UNFI aims to build on the $150 million in expense efficiencies already achieved. This transformation is designed to enhance operational efficiency and long-term value for stakeholders.

UNFI’s Strategic Investments and Operational Efficiency

United Natural Foods is planning to invest around $300 million in capital expenditures for the fiscal 2025. This investment will be directed toward maintenance, network enhancements and technology upgrades. The goal is to optimize resource allocation, strengthen the business and enhance its balance sheet. This includes investing in labor for distribution centers and transportation, which has already shown improvements in staff turnover and operational throughput.



United Natural is also making strides in improving its supply chain processes and management disciplines to fuel growth. In this regard, UNFI is achieving a major reduction in shrink. Recent improvements have brought the wholesale margin closer to pre-COVID levels, showing that the company is effectively addressing operational challenges. This focus on enhancing supply chain management and reducing shrink is expected to boost profitability further.



How Inflation and E-commerce Are Shaping UNFI’s Future

A notable development is a decline in inflation rates, which eased some economic pressures on United Natural. Product inflation dropped to around 2%. The company anticipates this trend to continue. However, food prices remain elevated, which could still impact consumer spending.



In addition to managing inflation, UNFI is leveraging its e-commerce strengths. The company introduced several digital platforms, including the Community Marketplace, designed to help emerging brands reach grocery wholesalers. This initiative allows customers to access a broader range of products and supports the company's goal of expanding its e-commerce presence.

Ongoing Struggles for United Natural

Despite these positive developments, United Natural Foods faces significant challenges. The retail segment has been fragile, with a 4.5% year-over-year decline in sales in third-quarter fiscal 2024. This downturn stemmed from reduced consumer spending and heightened price sensitivity. The retail sector is also experiencing increased competition and shifting consumer preferences, which are affecting overall sales performance.



Margin pressure is another concern. The company's gross margin contracted slightly in the quarter, reflecting reduced procurement gains and a lower retail gross margin. Persistent margin pressures are likely to continue impacting profitability, making it a critical area to watch.



United Natural has struggled with reduced volumes as consumers turn to discount stores and online shopping for better value. The company’s quarterly net sales registered a minimal decline, but ongoing volume declines could further strain performance.

What Should UNFI Investors Do Next?

In summary, United Natural Foods is actively working to improve its financial health through strategic investments and operational enhancements. While there are promising signs, such as reduced shrinkage and e-commerce growth, the company must address significant challenges, including margin pressures and weak retail performance. We suggest that investors maintain a cautious approach in approaching UNFI stock, balancing potential rewards with the risks inherent in the current situation.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have increased 6.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 8.6% growth.

Top 3 Staple Stocks

Here, we have highlighted three better-ranked food stocks, namely, The Chef's Warehouse CHEF, Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI and Flowers Foods FLO.



The Chef’s Warehouse, which engages in the distribution of specialty food products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CHEF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.7%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Chef’s Warehouse’s current fiscal year sales and earnings each indicates growth of 9.7% and 12.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Ollie's Bargain, the extreme-value retailer of brand-name merchandise, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). OLLI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimated figure for Ollie's Bargain’s current financial-year sales and earnings each indicates a rise of around 8.7% and 12.7%, respectively, from the year-earlier figures.



Flowers Foods, one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. FLO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowers Foods’ current financial-year sales and earnings each implies growth of around 1% and 4.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.

