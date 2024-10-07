News & Insights

Markets
UMC

United Microelectronics September Revenues Down 0.58%

October 07, 2024 — 02:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC), a Taiwanese semiconductor foundry business, reported that its revenues for the month of September 2024 declined 0.58% to NT$18.94 billion from NT$19.05 billion in the prior year.

But revenues for the period of January 2024 to September 2024 increased 2.59% to NT$171.92 billion from NT$167.57 billion in the previous year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.