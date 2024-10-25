News & Insights

United Laboratories’ Antibiotic Product Gains Key Approval

The United Laboratories International Holdings (HK:3933) has released an update.

The United Laboratories International Holdings has announced that its Ceftazidime for Injection has passed the quality and efficacy consistency evaluation, strengthening its position in the anti-infective market. This product, a third-generation cephalosporin antibiotic, is used for a variety of infections and is included in China’s National Essential Drug List. The approval supports the company’s ongoing commitment to developing innovative healthcare solutions.

