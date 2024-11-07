United Laboratories Acquires Award Shares Under Scheme

The United Laboratories International Holdings (HK:3933) has released an update.

The United Laboratories International Holdings has announced the acquisition of 3.7 million Award Shares through market transactions, with prices ranging from HK$10.04 to HK$11.20 per share, as part of their 2023 Share Award Scheme. This strategic move aims to fulfill vesting obligations for Grantees by November 2024. The company plans to continue purchasing Award Shares based on market conditions to meet these obligations.

