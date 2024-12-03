United Co RUSAL Faces Legal Dispute with SUAL Partners

United Co RUSAL (HK:0486) has released an update.
United Co RUSAL is facing a legal dispute as SUAL Partners has filed a claim against the company, challenging decisions made by its Board of Directors. The Arbitration Court of the Kaliningrad Region has accepted the claim, with a preliminary court hearing set for January 2025. This development could impact RUSAL’s strategic decisions and shareholder confidence.
