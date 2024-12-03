United Co RUSAL Faces Legal Dispute with SUAL Partners

United Co RUSAL (HK:0486) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

United Co RUSAL is facing a legal dispute as SUAL Partners has filed a claim against the company, challenging decisions made by its Board of Directors. The Arbitration Court of the Kaliningrad Region has accepted the claim, with a preliminary court hearing set for January 2025. This development could impact RUSAL’s strategic decisions and shareholder confidence.

For further insights into HK:0486 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.