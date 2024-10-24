United Bankshares reports Q3 EPS 70c, consensus 67c

Reports Q3 tangible book value per share $22.70. Reports Q3 CET1 capital ratio 6.5%. Reports Q3 net charge-offs .07%. “We are excited to announce this quarter’s earnings,” stated Richard M. Adams, Jr., United’s Chief Executive Officer. “It was another successful quarter for UBSI, and we continue to perform at a high level. Profitability metrics stayed strong, growth trends continued upward, and expenses were well-controlled. In addition, asset quality, liquidity, and capital levels remain a source of strength.”

