United Bancorp raises quarterly dividend to 18c per share

On November 20, 2024, the Board of Directors of United Bancorp (UBCP) declared a fourth quarter dividend payment of $0.18 per share for shareholders of record on December 10, 2024 with a payment date of December 20, 2024. This payment is greater than the regular cash dividends paid in the first three quarters of the current year, which were $0.1725, $0.1750 and $0.1775 respectively. With this fourth quarter dividend payment and year-to-date, UBCP has paid total cash dividends of $0.8550, which is an increase of $0.04, or 4.9%, over the amount paid during the same period the previous year. At the fourth quarter payment level, the regular cash dividend produces a forward yield of 5.4% based on UBCP’s market value of $13.13 at the most recent quarter-end.

