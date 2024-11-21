News & Insights

Stocks
UBCP

United Bancorp raises quarterly dividend to 18c per share

November 21, 2024 — 11:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

On November 20, 2024, the Board of Directors of United Bancorp (UBCP) declared a fourth quarter dividend payment of $0.18 per share for shareholders of record on December 10, 2024 with a payment date of December 20, 2024. This payment is greater than the regular cash dividends paid in the first three quarters of the current year, which were $0.1725, $0.1750 and $0.1775 respectively. With this fourth quarter dividend payment and year-to-date, UBCP has paid total cash dividends of $0.8550, which is an increase of $0.04, or 4.9%, over the amount paid during the same period the previous year. At the fourth quarter payment level, the regular cash dividend produces a forward yield of 5.4% based on UBCP’s market value of $13.13 at the most recent quarter-end.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBCP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.