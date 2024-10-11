United Airlines (UAL) Unveils Its Largest Ever Global Expansion in 2025

United Airlines (UAL) announced its largest international expansion in history. Starting in May 2025, the airline will expand its services to eight new cities. These include Nuuk, Greenland, Palermo, Italy, Bilbao, Spain, as well as the cities of Madeira Island and Faro in Portugal.

Additionally, the airline will introduce its first-ever year-round service to Dakar, Senegal, along with new seasonal nonstop flights to Nice, France, and Venice, Italy. United plans to commence daily, nonstop service to Dakar from Washington Dulles International Airport on May 23. Meanwhile, service between Tokyo’s Narita Airport and Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, is set to begin on May 1.

Will UAL’s Expansive Summer Schedule Get Disrupted?

The new schedule has positioned UAL as the U.S. carrier with the most flights across the Atlantic, featuring its largest transatlantic schedule ever for summer 2025. However, there have been concerns regarding potential disruptions to flights due to a factory worker strike at Boeing (BA).

Nevertheless, UAL’s SVP of international network and alliances, Patrick Quayle, told Reuters that the ongoing Boeing strike would not affect the airline’s summer 2025 schedule or the launch of new routes. Quayle commented, “At the moment, we’re not expecting any impact for summer 2025. I’m confident that they’ll get it resolved.”

UAL’s Plan to Tide Over Boeing’s Aircraft Delays

Boeing’s 33,000 workers have been on strike for the past four weeks, which has delayed aircraft deliveries.

United Airlines, one of Boeing’s largest customers, received just 28 planes in the first nine months of this year, a significant drop from 59 planes received during the same period last year. The airline has removed Boeing’s 737 MAX 10 planes from its schedule due to growing uncertainty surrounding the aircraft’s certification, opting to convert some of its MAX 10 orders into the smaller MAX 9.

Is UAL a Good Stock to Buy?

Analysts remain bullish about UAL stock, with a Strong Buy consensus based on a unanimous 12 Buy ratings. Over the past year, UAL shares have surged by more than 40%, and the average UAL price target of $72.92 implies an upside potential of 21% from current levels.

See more UAL analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.