News & Insights

Markets
UAL

United Airlines Projects Passenger Growth Of 6% For 2024 Holiday Period - Quick Facts

November 19, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - United Airlines reported bookings to European Christmas destinations are up nearly 30% compared to 2019 and up almost 10% versus last year. United expects the 2024 holiday period to be its busiest yet, with around 25 million passengers, up 6% from 2023.

The holiday schedule highlights include: daily nonstop flights to 16 European cities with holiday markets from United's U.S. hubs, including Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Edinburgh, Zurich, Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Paris and more, and nearly 60 nonstop flights each day from U.S. hubs. The airline noted that its travelers can visit even more European holiday markets with United's Lufthansa Group partnership and Deutsche Bahn railway partnership that connect travelers to more than 130 additional destinations across Europe.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.