United Airlines Projects Passenger Growth Of 6% For 2024 Holiday Period - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Airlines reported bookings to European Christmas destinations are up nearly 30% compared to 2019 and up almost 10% versus last year. United expects the 2024 holiday period to be its busiest yet, with around 25 million passengers, up 6% from 2023.

The holiday schedule highlights include: daily nonstop flights to 16 European cities with holiday markets from United's U.S. hubs, including Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Edinburgh, Zurich, Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Paris and more, and nearly 60 nonstop flights each day from U.S. hubs. The airline noted that its travelers can visit even more European holiday markets with United's Lufthansa Group partnership and Deutsche Bahn railway partnership that connect travelers to more than 130 additional destinations across Europe.

