Unit Corp. Bottom Line Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Unit Corp. (UNT) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $4.66 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $17.94 million, or $1.81 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $29.07 million from $28.39 million last year.

Unit Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.66 Mln. vs. $17.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $1.81 last year. -Revenue: $29.07 Mln vs. $28.39 Mln last year.

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