Unisys Appoints Michael Thomson as New CEO

Unisys ( (UIS) ) has issued an announcement.

Unisys Corporation has announced the appointment of Michael M. Thomson as the new CEO, effective April 1, 2025, succeeding Peter Altabef, who will remain as Chair of the Board. Thomson, currently President and COO, has a strong track record of operational excellence and financial leadership at Unisys, positioning him well to lead the company into its next chapter. This transition highlights Unisys’ commitment to innovation and strategic growth, making it an exciting development for those interested in the company’s future trajectory in the financial markets.

