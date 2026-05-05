UniQure N.V. Q1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - uniQure N.V. (QURE) announced Loss for its first quarter of -$53.535 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$53.535 million, or -$0.85 per share. This compares with -$43.637 million, or -$0.82 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 127.3% to $3.562 million from $1.567 million last year.

uniQure N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$53.535 Mln. vs. -$43.637 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.85 vs. -$0.82 last year. -Revenue: $3.562 Mln vs. $1.567 Mln last year.

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