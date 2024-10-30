Unipres Partners with Mizuho for Eco Finance Deal

Unipres (JP:5949) has released an update.

Unipres Corporation has secured financing from Mizuho Bank under the ‘Mizuho Eco Finance’ program, which supports projects contributing to climate change responses. This agreement reflects Unipres’s commitment to reducing CO2 emissions and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The company aims to enhance its sustainability efforts as part of its long-term management philosophy.

